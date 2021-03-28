Puducherry polls: Saminathan says there is anti-Congress mood across Union Territory

Pondicherry (Puducherry) [India], March 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Puducherry President and candidate from Lawspet constituency V Saminathan on Sunday undertook a door-to-door campaign in his constituency and said there is an anti-Congress mood across the Union Territory.

"We will easily win the elections as there is an anti-Congress mood in the Union Territory. People want a good and corruption-free government. Our central government has not done even one corruption in all these years and has done only development work," Saminathan said.

He also slammed previous governments for not implementing infrastructural projects and any other development work.



A local resident said, "We are expecting old-age pension for all those who are above 58 years of age. Also, problems related to basic amenities like water, road development, and cleaning of beaches should be taken care of."

He also added that the constituency is witnessing a tough fight between the BJP and Congress.

The polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6. (ANI)

