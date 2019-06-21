Representative image
Representative image

Puducherry power tussle: SC defers hearing to July 10

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 15:16 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 21 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday deferred to July 10 the hearing in the case related to power struggle between the Lieutenant Governor (LG) and the elected government of the Union Territory of Puducherry.
The Vacation bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant, after a brief hearing, posted the matter to July 10 on the pleas filed by Centre and Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi who had challenged the Madras High Court order, which curbed her power not to interfere in the day-to-day administration.
During the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Congress-led Puducherry government said in the court that the Cabinet had taken three decisions in the meeting including distribution of free rice to ration card holders and it may be allowed to continue so as it has been doing so for the last ten years.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and Bedi, contended that there is no objection to the distribution of rice to persons below the poverty line.
On June 4, amid a tussle between Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Bedi over administration in the Union Territory, the top court had directed the elected government not to implement any decision involving financial implications or transfer of officials.
The court's interim order had come on an application filed by Bedi seeking interim direction for maintaining status quo as it existed before the Madras High Court order which curtailed her authority to act independently of the elected government.
The application filed by Bedi said that propriety demanded that status quo prior to Madras High Court curtailing her powers ought to have been maintained once the apex court issues notice on the same, which was not done.
"Pursuant to the order dated May 10, 2019 propriety demanded that status quo ante as it existed prior to the impugned judgment dated April 30, 2019, having been passed, be maintained. However it was not to be," it stated.
On May 10, the apex court had issued a notice to Congress MLA K Laksminarayanan, on whose plea the High Court had passed the judgement on April 30 and others on Centre and Kiran Bedi's appeals.
The top court had refused to stay the High Court order. On April 30, the High Court had asked Bedi not to interfere in the day-to-day administration of the Union Territory, especially when an elected government is in place.
Acting on the petition filed by Congress lawmaker K Lakshminarayanan, the Madras High Court had ruled that the Lieutenant Governor does not have rights to interfere in the daily affairs of the elected government and pressed that incessant interference from her would amount to "running a parallel government".
In his petition before the High Court, the lawmaker had sought quashing of two clarifications issued by the Union Home Ministry regarding powers of the Lieutenant Governor. Bedi, in her defence, contended that the governance in the Union Territory came to a standstill following the order limiting her powers.
Both Bedi and Narayanasamy have had locked horns over administrative issues since the former top cop took office in 2016, with the Congressman even staging a sit-in outside Raj Niwas in protest over the Lieutenant Governor's decisions. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:49 IST

1,103 railways stations developed under 'Adarsh Station' scheme:...

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that 1,253 stations have been identified for development under Adarsh Station Scheme (ASS) out of which 1,103 railway stations have been developed so far.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:46 IST

Mumbai: One dies in fire at Mazagon Dockyard

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): A man died in a fire which engulfed an empty ship at Mazagon Dockyard here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:45 IST

BJD announces its Rajya Sabha candidates, extends support to BJP...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 21 (ANI): The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced the names of Amar Patnaik and Sasmit Patra as Party's Rajya Sabha candidates while extending support to BJP candidate Ashwani Baishnab.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:14 IST

CISF celebrates International Day of Yoga in grand manner

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) partook in yoga celebrations on a grand nationwide scale on International Yoga day on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:06 IST

Yoga day celebrated with enthusiasm, PM performs asanas with...

New Delhi (India), Jun 21 (ANI): The fifth International Day of Yoga was celebrated with enthusiasm and zeal in India and many parts of the world with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing asanas along with nearly 30,000 people at an event in Ranchi.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:04 IST

Weather conditions to improve in peninsular and north-central...

New Delhi [India], June 21(ANI): Favorable weather conditions to approach as Southwest Monsoon advances into remaining parts of Central Arabian Sea, predicted Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:51 IST

AN-32 plane crash: Last rites of LAC Pankaj Sangwan performed

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], June 21 (ANI): Mortal remains of Leading Aircraftsman (LAC) Pankaj Sanghwan, who lost his life in the AN-32 crash in Arunachal Pradesh, were brought to his native place in the district on Friday, where the last rites were performed.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:51 IST

Sisodia requests 100% funding from Centre for Centrally...

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Thursday requested government that the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) should be funded 100 per cent by the Centre for Union Territories (UTs) with and without legislature.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:37 IST

Govt orders 'necessary arrangements' after 4-yr-old died of...

Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 21 (ANI): After a 4-year-old boy who is found positive for the Japanese Encephalitis died at the Jagdalpur Medical College here on Thursday, the government issued orders for making necessary arrangements and providing proper treatment to patients at all health centr

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:31 IST

Delhi CM seeks Centre's cooperation for Yamuna flood plains...

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday sought the Central government's cooperation for the natural storage of water in the Yamuna River floodplains.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:28 IST

Horse trading now bedrock of BJP's so-called 'expansion': Surjewala

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): In the wake of four Telugu Desam Party MPs switching sides to BJP, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday asserted that the BJP's conduct is denigrating constitution.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:17 IST

When someone insults army, we pray good sense prevails upon him:...

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath on Friday criticised Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has courted controversy by sharing the pictures of Army's dog squad doing yoga along with their trainers, with a sarcastic jibe -- New India -- on the top of his post.

Read More
iocl