Puducherry reports 0 deaths for second day in a row, 49 new cases of COVID-19

Puducherry [India], December 13 (ANI): With zero COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, Puducherry reported no casualties for the second day in a row.

It reported 49 new cases in the last 24 hours, making the total count rise to 37,492, the Puducherry Directorate of Health and Family Welfare stated on Sunday.

The total number of active cases stands at 337, including 136 who are in home isolation. While the Union territory reported 57 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 36,536.



On a positive note, the total number of deaths remained at 619 for the second consecutive day.

On December 11, the Union territory reported two deaths.

Apart from Puducherry, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Assam, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands too reported no fatalities because of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

