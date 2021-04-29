Puducherry reports 1,258 new COVID-19 cases

Puducherry [India], April 28 (ANI): Puducherry reported 1,258 new COVID-19 cases and 632 recoveries in the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

According to the Puducherry Directorate of Health and Family Welfare, the count of people infected with the virus in the Union Territory stands at 56,305, while the number of active cases currently stands at 8,444.



With new recoveries registered in the last 24 hours, 47,080 people have been discharged after being recovered from COVID-19 here.

The death toll reached 781 today with ten fresh fatalities. The COVID-19 recovery rate of the Union Territory stands at 83.62 per cent whereas the fatality rate is at 1.39 per cent.

Meanwhile, India reported over 3.60 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases and close to 3,300 related deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

