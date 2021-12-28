Puducherry reports 2 cases of Omicron

Puducherry [India], December 28 (ANI): Puducherry confirmed two cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus on Tuesday.



According to a Health Department official, the infected persons include an 80-year-old man and a 20-year-old youth.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday informed that 653 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far. Out of this, Maharashtra topped the list with 167 cases followed by Delhi with 165 cases, Kerala with 57 cases and Telangana has confirmed 55 cases.

Amid the Omicron scare, many States imposed restrictions and night curfew in order to check the spread of the disease. (ANI)

