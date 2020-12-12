Puducherry reports 38 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 37,444

Puducherry [India], December 12 (ANI): Puducherry has reported the 38 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, said the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Puducherry.

Besides, 59 people recovered from the lethal infection here on the same day.



As many as 37,444 cases of the coronavirus have been reported here so far, including 346 active cases, 36,479 recoveries, and 619 fatalities, the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare informed.

Meanwhile, India reported 30,005 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Saturday.

The overall coronavirus cases reached 98,26,775 including 3,59,819 active cases and 93,24,328 recoveries. With 442 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,42,628. (ANI)

