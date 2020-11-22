Puducherry reports 46 new COVID-19 cases

Puducherry [India], November 22 (ANI): As many as 46 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Puducherry taking the caseload to 36,693, said Union Territory (UT) government on Sunday.

According to the UT government, the total recoveries rose to 35,525 with 88 people discharged today.



The death toll stand at 609 while the active cases are currently at 559.

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus tally reached 90,95,807 on Sunday after 45,209 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The overall cases include 4,40,962 active cases and 85,21,617 recoveries. With 501 new deaths, the coronavirus death toll in the country mounted to 1,33,227. (ANI)

