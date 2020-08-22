Puducherry reports 8 deaths, 520 new COVID-19 cases

Puducherry [India], Aug 22 (ANI): A total of eight deaths and 520 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry in the last 24 hours, the Union Territory's health department informed on Saturday.

With this, Puducherry's COVID-19 count stands at 10,112 including 3,654 active cases and 6,307 recoveries.

So far, 151 deaths have been reported from here.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case count neared 30 lakh on Saturday with 69,878 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The death toll has gone up to 55,794 with 945 more persons succumbing to the virus.

The Health Ministry said that India's coronavirus case count stands at 29,75,702. It includes 6,97,330 active cases and 22,22,578 patients who have been cured/discharged or have migrated. (ANI)

