The protest was held under the banner of DYFI. Photo/ANI

Puducherry: Residents perform astronaut moonwalk to highlight road's poor condition

ANI | Updated: Jan 19, 2020 15:02 IST

Lawspet (Puducherry) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): Residents of Lawspet area in Puducherry chose a unique way to highlight the poor condition of roads.
Under the banner of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), they also performed astronaut moonwalk showing the pothole-ridden roads in the city on Saturday.
