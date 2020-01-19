Lawspet (Puducherry) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): Residents of Lawspet area in Puducherry chose a unique way to highlight the poor condition of roads.
Under the banner of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), they also performed astronaut moonwalk showing the pothole-ridden roads in the city on Saturday.
Protestors were carrying charts and placards highlighting their problems. (ANI)
Puducherry: Residents perform astronaut moonwalk to highlight road's poor condition
ANI | Updated: Jan 19, 2020 15:02 IST
