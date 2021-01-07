Puducherry: Security forces deployed outside Raj Nivas ahead of Congress-led dharna against Kiran Bedi

Puducherry [India], January 7 (ANI): Security forces have been deployed outside the Raj Nivas in Puducherry on Thursday ahead of the four-day protest called by Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance against Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.

The four-day protest will start from January 8 onwards in front of the Raj Niwas.



Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, his cabinet colleagues, legislators of the ruling Congress, and leaders and workers of the alliance parties will participate in the protest.

"No agitation is permitted within 500 metres radius of Raj Nivas," informed the police.

The Narayanasamy-led government has been at loggerheads with the Lieutenant Governor on the implementation of several welfare measures proposed by them. (ANI)

