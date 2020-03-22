Puducherry streets wear deserted look during Janata Curfew

Puducherry [India], 22 Mar (ANI): Streets in Puducherry wear a deserted look as citizens observe "Janata Curfew" on Sunday.

Earlier, to contain the Covid-19 spread, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had prohibited pilgrims from taking a bath in the sanctum sanctorum of Thirunallar Saneeswaran temple in Karaikal.

Owing to high transmissibility of Covid-19, state authorities have suspended many activities within the region.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases of Covid-19 in India stands at 341, which includes 41 foreigners. Five people have died in the country--two in Maharashtra and one each in Delhi, Karnataka and Punjab. So far, one case is noted in Puducherry. (ANI)

