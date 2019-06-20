Puducherry: Students protest against govt for preservation of decades old institution

Puducherry [India], June 19 (ANI): A group of students organised a protest against the Puducherry government, appealing for preservation and development of the historic Calve College Government Higher Secondary School here, last week.

The protesters from Student Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) launched the protest in form of a cycle rally which witnessed wide participation from the locals. The educational institution, an important spot in the city, has existed since the 19th century.

"In the last six to seven years, the Puducherry government shut some classes here and has also been shifting students from here to other institutions. Now, the government has not even issued applications for plus one admissions; they are ready to destroy it," a senior member from DYFI told ANI. (ANI)

