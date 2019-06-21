Puducherry: This scuba diver has made an underwater friend
ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2019 19:47 IST
<p><a href="/<a href="/search?query=sea">sea</a>rch?query=Puducherry">Puducherry</a> [India], June 20(ANI): Arvind, who runs a scuba diving school in <a href="/<a href="/search?query=sea">sea</a>rch?query=Puducherry">Puducherry</a> from the last 10 years has recently made an underwater friend, a rare whalefish. He also gives training to people in many departments of scuba diving. <br />"In my career, I have seen many sharks in the ocean and the largest fish also which can grow up to 35-45 feet and weighs around 20 tonnes. People think it is a very dangerous fish but in fact, they are very friendly. They eat only small plants" said Arvind. <br />While talking to ANI, he said, "We need to save these kinds of <a href="/<a href="/search?query=sea">sea</a>rch?query=fishes">fishes</a> from dying."<br />"These <a href="/<a href="/search?query=sea">sea</a>rch?query=fishes">fishes</a> were rarely seen earlier but now because of the reef that we created, the bottom became very rich, a lot of plants are in the area so, now we can see these <a href="/<a href="/search?query=sea">sea</a>rch?query=fishes">fishes</a> very frequently. And I will request all to save these whale sharks." he further added. <br />Now, Arvind takes his students underwater to teach them to be friends with these whale<a href="/<a href="/search?query=sea">sea</a>rch?query=fishes">fishes</a> and creates awareness on saving the whale<a href="/<a href="/search?query=sea">sea</a>rch?query=fishes">fishes</a>. (ANI)<br /></p>