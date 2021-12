Puducherry [India], December 3 (ANI): All schools in Puducherry will reopen from classes 1 to 8 on December 6, informed Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam on Sunday.



"Schools will reopen from 1 to 8 from December 6," informed Namassivayam.

Earlier, all schools and colleges in Puducherry were closed due to heavy rainfall in the state. (ANI)