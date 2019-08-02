Puducherry: Transgender priest holds special prayers for Aadi festival

Puducherry [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Breaking social barriers, Manikandan, a transgender priest at a temple in Puducherry, performed special prayers on the occasion of Aadi festival.

Leading prayers at the Petchi Amman temple in Sellipet village on the occasion of Aadi Ammavasai, priest Manikandan also performed a holy dance to please the goddess.

Holding a half-cut coconut with fire camphor in one hand and a 'trishul'- a weapon belonging to different Hindu Gods - in the other, Manikandan performed the ritualistic aarti with a divine dance, much to the appreciation of devotees gathered at the temple.

'Aadi' is a month under the Tamil calendar year. This month's 'Amavasya' or new moon day is considered to be a highly auspicious day for performing rituals for ancestors.

The 17-day-long 'Aadi Thirukalyanam' is a prominent festival which is celebrated in different states of Southern India.

As per beliefs, goddess Parvartha Varthani's flower decoration and wedding take place during this festival. (ANI)

