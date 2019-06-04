Puducherry: V P Sivakolundhu elected as Assembly Speaker

Puducherry [India], Jun 3 (ANI): Deputy Speaker V P Sivakolundhu was on Monday elected as the new Speaker of the Puducherry Assembly.

The 68-year-old Congress leader was the sole contender for the post.

The Speaker's chair fell vacant after Congress' V Vaithilingam stepped down on March 21 to contest the Lok Sabha election from the lone Union Territory seat, which he won with a margin of 1,96,802 votes against his nearest rival K Narayanasamy of All India NR Congress. (ANI)

