Puducherry's COVID-19 count at 686 with 67 new cases

Puducherry [India], July 15 (ANI): Sixty-seven new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Puducherry on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 1,596.



According to the Health Department, the total number of cases includes 686 active cases and 21 deaths.



India's COVID-19 tally has reached 9,36,181 as 29,429 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)

