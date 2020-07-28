Puducherry's COVID-19 count reaches 3,011

Puducherry [India], July 28 (ANI): Puducherry on Tuesday reported 141 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of positive cases in the Union Territory to 3,011, according to the health officials.

Out of the total cases, there are 1,182 active cases while 47 patients have succumbed to the virus and 1,782 patients have been discharged after being treated for COVID-19.

India on Tuesday reported 47,704 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's count of coronavirus cases to 14,83,157, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

At present, there are 4,96,988 active cases in the country while the number of patients cured/discharged and migrated stands at 9,52,744.

With 654 deaths due to COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the country has gone up to 33,425. (ANI)

