Puducherry's COVID-19 tally stands at 1,337

Puducherry [India], July 11 (ANI): Puducherry health department on Saturday informed that the Union Territory has a total of 1,337 COVID-19 positive cases, of which 629 are active cases.

According to the health department, 690 people have been discharged after being treated while 18 others have lost their lives due to the virus.

As many as 24,485 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the union territory and results are awaited for 282 of them, the department said. (ANI)

