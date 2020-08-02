Puducherry's COVID-19 tally surges to 3,806 with 200 new cases

Puducherry [India], August 2 (ANI): Puducherry has reported 200 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of people infected with the virus to 3,806, according to the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services on Sunday.

The total count includes 1,445 active cases, 2,309 recoveries and 52 deaths.

As per the Puducherry Directorate of Health and Family Welfare, Yanam reported the maximum number of active cases. (ANI)