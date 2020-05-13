Pulwama control room launches WhatsApp helpline to fight COVID-19

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 13 (ANI): To augment communication channels and establish interface between residents of the area and the authorities, the district administration in Pulwama has started a WhatsApp helpline to combat the coronavirus threat.

The information received on the WhatsApp number 7006115149 will directly be given to the District Hospital Pulwama.

"Many people have benefitted from this WhatsApp number. Now, there is an increase in self-reporting and travel history. There are other benefits also which people are getting from this control room. People have lauded us for taking such an initiative to halt the spread of coronavirus," said Dr. Majid Ahmad, in charge of the WhatsApp Covid-19 Control Room.

The dedicated 24*7 landline numbers: 01933-240412 and 01933-240912 for the coronavirus control room are already functional. (ANI)

