Representative image
Representative image

Pulwama DDC reviews stock of essential commodities

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:15 IST

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): District Development Commissioner (DDC) Pulwama Syed Abid Rasheed Shah on Wednesday held a meeting to review the stock and supply position of essential commodities, Muharram arrangements and functioning of various departments.
"Shah was informed that during the month of August, 28,500 quintals of rice and 27,000 plus LPG cylinders were distributed among consumers. It was also informed that advance stock of rice to the tune of 15,313 quintals has been dispatched to the sale centers on account of ration supply for the month of September 2019," said an official statement.
He was also informed that sufficient food grains have been stored for distribution in Shia dominated areas of the district in view of the holy month of Muharram.
During the meeting, threadbare discussions were held regarding the availability of essential commodities and the progress of various developmental projects were undertaken in different sectors.
"Further, 7,579 LPG cylinders and 48,000 litres of Kerosene oil are available as on date in the district," the statement said.
The meeting also reviewed the health sector, horticulture sector and financial institutions.
The DDC stressed for elaborate arrangements to be put in place in Shia dominated areas for the provision of healthcare, sanitation, drinking water, electricity, essential commodities and all related services.
"The meeting was informed that all other departments providing essential services like Health, Power Development Department (PDD), Public Health Engineering (PHE), Food and Civil Supplies to the people are working normally and are providing services to the common people," the statement said.
Shah emphasised upon the officers to keep close liaison with each other and remain live on public issues to their timely redressal.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohd Ashraf Hakak and all-district and sectoral officers also participated in the meeting. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:25 IST

Cabinet approves amendments in National Medical Commission Bill

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments in the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2019, which was passed by Parliament earlier this month.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:20 IST

BJP demands TRS government to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Telangana unit BJP on Wednesday urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao led TRS government to officially celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day every year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:19 IST

Mathura: Cop's inaction; couple attempts self-immolation inside...

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): A couple set themselves on fire inside Surir police station on Wednesday over the alleged inaction by cops in connection with a scuffle which took place between the couple and the neighbours.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:09 IST

Visakhapatnam: 19-year-old attacked with knife by fiance

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): A 19-year-old girl was attacked with a knife by her fiance at Sri Ramachandra Theatre in Anakapalli here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:07 IST

POCSO court convicts accused for raping, impregnating minor;...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): A Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Mumbai has convicted an accused of repeatedly raping a 14-year-old minor and sentenced him for 10 years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:05 IST

Work on J-K projects, PM Modi tells ministers

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): A meeting of the Union Council of Ministers was held here on Wednesday in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is learnt to have asked his colleagues to expeditiously work on projects related to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:04 IST

Shah calls for setting up police university, forensic university...

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Union Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday called for setting up National Police University and Forensic Science University, with affiliated colleges in every state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:02 IST

Govt appoints 2 OSD, 1 PS to union ministers

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Department of Personnel & Training (DOPT) on Wednesday approved the appointment of two Officers on Special Duty (OSD) and one personal secretary to Union Ministers RK Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan and Nitin Gadkari.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 22:59 IST

MP Minister accuses police of corruption, says illegal mining...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Minister Govind Singh on Wednesday accused the police officers of corruption due to which illegal mining is taking place in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 22:36 IST

Odisha: Maoist gunned down in encounter, 1 police personnel killed

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): One Maoist was gunned down and one security personnel lost his life during an exchange of fire between security forces and Naxals in Bonda Ghati area of the district on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 22:31 IST

Mayawati re-elected party chief; says Congress, Nehru root cause...

Lucknow [India], Aug 28 (ANI): BSP chief Mayawati was on Wednesday unanimously re-elected as the national president of the party at a special meeting here in which she said she will not bend or stop in the interest of the movement and attacked Congress for neglecting 'Bahujan Samaj' during its rule.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 22:28 IST

Cabinet approves MoU between India, Guinea on cooperation in...

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave ex-post facto approval to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Guinea on Cooperation in the f

Read More
iocl