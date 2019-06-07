Pulwama encounter: 4 terrorists killed

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 7 (ANI): Four terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in a village in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Friday.

Two Special Police Officers who decamped with weapons on Thursday are among the four killed.

The encounter broke out last night in Panjran village of the district's Lassirpora area, the public relations officer (Defence) said. The security forces have seized three AK series rifles from the site of the gunfight.

A search operation is underway. (ANI)

