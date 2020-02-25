Pulwama Police arrest 2 associates of terrorists

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 25 (ANI): The Pulwama Police on Tuesday arrested two associates of terrorists on specific information. Incriminating materials including explosive substance and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

They have been identified as Aquib Maqbool Lone, resident of Ratnipora Pulwama and Naseer Ahmad Hurra, resident of Gulbugh Pulwama.

As per police records, they were involved in assisting the active terrorists operating in the areas of Pulwama.

According to the investigation, they were conspiring to facilitate the carrying out of terror attacks in the areas of Pulwama, thereby disrupting peace and normal activities.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of law. Further investigation in the matter is in progress. (ANI)

