Pune: 10-yr-old foils attempt to snatch grandmother's chain

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): A 10-year-old girl fought and foiled a bike-borne man's attempt to snatch her grandmother's chain in a street in Pune, officials said on Thursday.

As per the police complaint, the incident happened at the Model Colony area of Pune city on February 25, when 60-year-old Lata Ghag was going back home with her granddaughter Rutvi Ghag.

"Under the pretext of asking for directions, a bike-borne man tried to snatch the chain my grandmother was wearing. Seeing this, 10-year-old Rutvi Ghag started hitting him in the face with a bag. The man then fled the spot as his attempt to snatch the chain was foiled," the complaint said.



The incident which took place on February 25 came to light after the video went viral on social media on Thursday.

Pune police reached out to the victim and registered a case against an unknown person under section 393 of the Indian Penal Code in Shivaji Nagar police Station on March 9, an official said.

More details are awaited (ANI).

