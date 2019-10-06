Pune: 2 arrested for issuing fake GST invoices of around Rs 700 crore
ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 13:26 IST
<p>Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Two people have been arrested by the Headquarter Preventive Wing of the Central <a href="/search?query=GST">GST</a> Commissionerate here for allegedly issuing fake Goods and Services Tax (<a href="/search?query=GST">GST</a>) invoices of approximately Rs 700 crore.<br />According to the statement issued by VN Mangaraju, Joint Commissioner, Pune C<a href="/search?query=GST">GST</a> II Commissionerate, the accused Amit Ashok Thepde and Vilas M Atal were arrested on Thursday under Section 69 (1) of C<a href="/search?query=GST">GST</a> ACT, 2017.<br />C<a href="/search?query=GST">GST</a> officials acted upon intelligence and busted the modus operandi of issuing fake <a href="/search?query=GST">GST</a> invoices without receiving or supplying any goods.<br />"Two firms -- <a href="/search?query=Reliable Multitrading">Reliable Multitrading</a> and <a href="/search?query=Himalaya Tradelinks">Himalaya Tradelinks</a> -- obtained <a href="/search?query=GST">GST</a> registration and have together issued fake <a href="/search?query=GST">GST</a> invoices of approximately Rs 700 crore with <a href="/search?query=GST">GST</a> of Rs 54 crore to facilitate bogus Input Tax Credit (ITC) claims and duped the government exchequer," said Mangaraju in the statement.<br />Both the accused are partners in these firms and have committed offences under the provision of Sections 123(1)(b) and (c) of <a href="/search?query=GST">GST</a> Act, 2017, which is cognizable and non-bailable, said the official further.<br />"The Headquarter Preventive Unit (HPU) of Pune has seized incriminating documents from their premises. The statement of the accused was also recorded, who have admitted to this modus operandi," he said. (ANI)<br /></p>