Pune: 2 arrested for issuing fake GST invoices of around Rs 700 crore

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 13:00 IST

Rajnath Singh to perform 'Shastra pooja' in France this Dushehra

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Rajnath Singh will continue the tradition of performing 'Shastra Pooja' (worship of weapons) as the Defence Minister this year in Paris on the occasion of Dushehra where he is going to receive the Rafale aircraft on October 8.