Pune: 2 sanitation workers die cleaning septic tank, 1 missing

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI): Two sanitation workers lost their lives while one went missing in Pune, Maharashtra, said officials on Friday.

The tragic incident happened while the workers were cleaning a septic chamber in a housing society.

According to the officials of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), these people were cleaning the septic chamber of a private society manually in Pune's Wagholi area.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)