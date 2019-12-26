Representative Image
Pune: 2 soldiers dead, 5 injured during bridging exercise

ANI | Updated: Dec 26, 2019 16:36 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): Two Indian Army soldiers have lost their lives, while five personnel were injured at College of Military Engineering here during the bridging exercise.
Among those injured is one JCO. More details are currently awaited. (ANI)

