Pune: 25,000 women recite prayers at Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The lane in front of Shrimant Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple reverberated with holy chants on Tuesday as about 25,000 women gathered there to recite 'Atharvashirsha' prayers on the second day of ongoing Ganpati Mahotsav.

Observed as Rishi Panchami, the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Dagadusheth temple witnesses the annual recital of prayers for the last 32 years. The tradition of reciting Atharvashirsha at this temple is celebrating its 33rd anniversary this year.

To participate in the traditional recital, women from across the city gathered near Pandal early morning at about 6 am today. They came in traditional attire and attended 'Atharvashirsha' followed by morning 'Aarti'.

Speaking to ANI, a devotee Sheetal Shinde said, "I have been visiting this place ever since I was an infant. I really like this place. I was very excited to come here for the prayers".

Another devotee Manisha Mane, said, "I have been coming here for the past 7 years. It is a very good feeling."

"This programme is held every year. It is amazing that so many women can gather at one event and the atmosphere is divine," another devotee said.

A woman from Israel associated with an International Peace Organization 'Solve Us' also participated in the event and said, "This is my first year of the event. I think it is fabulous and mystical. It is really impressive."

Ganesh Chaturthi, which started on Monday, is a 10-day festival which celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. While many devotees bring an idol of Lord Ganesha to their home for performing the rituals during the festival, large scale community 'pujas' are also organised throughout the country. (ANI)

