Pune: 29-year-old drowns in Mulshi dam

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): A 29-year-old drowned in Mulshi dam near Chincholi village.

The deceased was identified as Pranav Mishra, a native of Odisha who was working in Pune.

According to officials, Mishra had drowned in the dam on July 07 while he was picnicking with friends.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel from Pune along with deep diving sets and divers conducted search operation in Mulshi dam on Tuesday, during which the body of the youth was recovered. (ANI)

