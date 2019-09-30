Pune: 3 children feared drowned while swimming in river in Ambegaon

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Three children are feared to have drowned while swimming in a river in Ambegaon here on Sunday.

Search and rescue operations will continue today.

Earlier, Pune District Collector, Naval Kishore Ram said that the death toll due to floods in Pune district has risen to 22.

The India Army on Thursday rescued over 300 people stranded due to incessant rains in Pune. (ANI)

