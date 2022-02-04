Pune: 3 held, FIR lodged in under-construction building collapse case

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): Pune Police on Friday registered FIR against a contractor and detained three people in connection with the death of five labourers following the collapse of a steel structure at a construction site last night, Commissioner Amitabh Gupta informed.

Speaking with ANI, Pune Municipal Commissioner said that an order has been issued to set up a committee led by a senior officer to investigate the steel structure collapse incident.

"Prima facie, it looks support to the foundation of the structure failed. We're taking the help of technical experts," he said.



The structure of an under-construction building in Pune collapsed late at night on Thursday leading to the death of five labourers and injuries to several others.

"Ten labourers who were working underneath a structure of iron rods got trapped after the structure suddenly collapsed on them," said Sunil Gilbile, Chief Fire Officer.

The primary investigation suggests that the incident happened due to a lack of precautionary measures at the site.

"Five people have died on spot, two are critically injured while three have suffered minor injuries. The primary report suggests that precautionary measures are not in place at this site," said Rohidas Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pune Police.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the reason for the collapse. (ANI)

