Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Three people were arrested on Wednesday after demonetised currency with face value of over Rs crore was recovered from their possession, police said.
According to Pune rural police, one accused in the case is absconding.
Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)
Pune: 3 held with demonetised currency worth over Rs 1 cr
ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 09:02 IST
