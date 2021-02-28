Pune: 30-year-old researcher at National Chemical Laboratory found murdered

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): A 30-year-old researcher at the National Chemical Laboratory was found murdered in the Pashan area of Pune on Saturday.

"A 30-year-old researcher at National Chemical Laboratory was found murdered in Pashan area of Pune, earlier on Saturday. A case has been registered," informed the Pune city police.

According to police, the victim was brutally murdered and his face was also hit with a stone in order to hide his identity. Morning walkers in the area found the body lying in their way and informed police in the morning at around 8:30 am.



The deceased was a resident of the Jalna district of Maharashtra. The deceased was residing in the Sutarwadi area of Pune and was a research scholar at National Chemical Laboratory in the Pashan area.

According to police the victim was found brutally murdered by the culprit, his throat was also found slit and clothes were also found removed at the time when police recovered the body.

"Further investigation is underway," the police informed. (ANI)

