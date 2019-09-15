Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 15 (ANI): The 39-year-old man, who was trapped in the Indrayani river near Khalumbre here on Saturday, was successfully rescued.
A team of National Disasters Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot and rescued him with the help of a boat and rope rescue techniques. (ANI)
Pune: 39-year-old man trapped in Indrayani river rescued
ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 16:28 IST
Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 15 (ANI): The 39-year-old man, who was trapped in the Indrayani river near Khalumbre here on Saturday, was successfully rescued.