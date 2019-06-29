Pune: 4 trains cancelled, 1 diverted due to heavy rainfall

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 29(ANI): After IMD predicted very heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday in Maharashtra, the Central railway cancelled four intercity express/passenger trains and diverted the route of one train.

"Central Railway has decided to cancel the following intercity express/passenger trains due to IMD forecast of very heavy rains on 29.6.2019 and 30.6.2019 and to have sufficient headway enroute due to heavy rains", read an official press note from Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Pune Railway.

Trains that have been cancelled include train no. 12126/12125 Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express, train no. 11010/11009 Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express, train no. 51154/51153 Bhusaval-Mumbai Passenger train and 51318/51317 Pune-Panvel Passenger train.

Train route for train no. 11025/11026 Bhusaval-Pune Express is now re-scheduled via Daund-Manmad, said PRO of Pune Railway.

"Passengers are requested to kindly note and bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused,", read an official statement.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai city received 127 mm rainfall, western suburbs received 170 mm rainfall and eastern suburbs received 197mm rainfall, in the last 24 hours.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai said very active monsoon conditions are prevalent over the west coast, with deep westerlies, and heavy rainfall expected in Mumbai, Thane and other areas around the west coast. (ANI)

