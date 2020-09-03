Pune admn asks hospital to probe any lapse in treatment protocol after Journalist dies of Covid

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 (ANI): Pune District Administration has asked the Sassoon Hospital Dean to investigate if there was a failure in treatment protocol while providing treatment to journalist Pandurang Raikar.

Pandurang was tested positive for COVID-19 and died on Wednesday at Pune's Jumbo COVID Hospital.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) stated that Raykar was kept on oxygen in Jumbo COVID Centre and in the evening of September 1, he was stable but he was later shifted to ICU.

The relatives of Raykar had decided to shift him to a private hospital on Tuesday. But in such a situation it was not right to shift him with a normal ambulance hence efforts were being made to make cardiac ambulance available and meanwhile his treatment as per COVID19 protocol was being conducted, as per the Corporation.

However, early morning at around 4:30 am today 2nd September his health condition worsened and his oxygen level dropped to 50-55. He was put on a ventilator, he was given all types of treatment required for life-saving but his condition did not improve and at around 5:30 am he lost his life. The reason for death was cardiorespiratory failure secondary due to COVID19.

In this case, the PMC has requested Sassoon general hospital dean to investigate if there was a failure in the treatment protocol while providing treatment to journalist Raykar, who died due to lack of care at a government COVID centre here, his family members alleged. (ANI)

