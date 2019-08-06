Pune-Bengaluru highway closed for traffic near Kolhapur

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Pune-Bengaluru Highway in Kolhapur's Shiroli area has been closed for traffic movement on Tuesday, following water-logging on the route due to continuous rain in the region.

Heavy rains have caused havoc in Western Maharashtra. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other state agencies are working full time to carry out relief and rescue work in the districts under the region.

Earlier on Sunday, more than 500 families were shifted to safer places by the Pune Municipal corporation following flood-like situation in the city.

Apart from Pune, the districts of Kolhapur, Satara, Nashik, Mumbai, Thane and Jalgaon have also witnessed heavy downpour.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has requested the NDRF to send more teams in the state to help in the rescue and relief work. (ANI)

