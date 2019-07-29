Police Inspector Shankar Awtade sharing details of the incident with the media. (ANI/Photo)
Pune: Bodies of mother, her 3 children found hanging in house

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 10:47 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): In a shocking incident, the bodies of a 28-year-old woman and her three children were found hanging inside their house here on Sunday, police said.
The three children -- two girls and a boy -- were found hanging with a nylon rope from a single hook in the ceiling while their mother Fatima Akram allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself with a cloth in another room, a police officer said.
The deceased were natives of Karnataka, who had recently shifted to the Pimpri-Chinchwad area here.
The incident came to light when the woman's husband Akram returned home in the evening and found the door latched from inside. He got no response despite repeated knocks on the door.
The police broke open the door and found the bodies.
Akram, who used to be a fruit seller, is currently unemployed. The police suspect Fatima took the extreme step because of financial woes.
Police Inspector Shankar Awtade said, "Akram had incurred heavy losses in his fruit business and the woman's father also died recently. Prima facie she was in a state of depression. We are probing the case."
No suicide note was found from the house, he added. (ANI)

