Pune bus driver, conductor take pregnant woman to hospital after others fail to help

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Coming to the rescue of a woman who was in labour on the roadside and was struggling to find a conveyance to reach a hospital in the midst of the nationwide lockdown, a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan bus driver and the conductor changed the course of their scheduled journey and ferried her to the hospital.

The driver and the conductor were on an emergency duty on Friday when they spotted the woman.

Speaking to ANI, Feroz Khan, the bus driver said, "I saw a lady standing on the road asking for help from every passing vehicle. Then I stopped and asked if she had some problem and I noticed that she was suffering from labour pain and she was required to be taken to the hospital but nobody was ready to stop and help her."

"I requested the other four to five passengers onboard my bus to get another bus so that I can take the woman to the hospital and they agreed. We immediately rushed her to the hospital," he added.

The woman was blessed with a baby girl at the hospital.



Khan continued saying that he too has three sisters and after seeing that woman in pain on the roadside, he helped her as his own sister.

"The doctors at the hospital praised us saying that we saved two lives by bringing the woman to the hospital just in time. The woman has been blessed with a baby girl and I did talk to her after the delivery," said Khan. (ANI)

