Pune celebrates 'Pedestrian Day'

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI): To promote the safety of pedestrians, Pune Municipal Corporation is celebrating Pedestrian Day on Saturday.



For this, PMC has announced that no private vehicle will be allowed at Laxmi Road between 10 am to 4 pm today.

As per the notification by the corporation, it said, "With this initiative, the administration aims to provide hassle-free movement as well as shopping for the citizens at Laxmi Road."

PMC has organised various programs at Laxmi Road. (ANI)

