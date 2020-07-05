Pune city mayor Mulridhar Mohol tests positive for COVID-19

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): Pune city mayor Mulridhar Mohol has tested positive for COVID-19.
"After having a fever I tested myself for COVID19 which turned out to be positive. However,I am stable will be soon available at your service. During treatment,I will be in contact with the administration and keep reviewing COVID-19 situation," Murlidhar Mohol tweeted .
Two days back, Mohol attended a review meeting with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, CM advisor Ajoy Mehta, Health secretary Pradeep Vyas and other officials. (ANI)
Jul 04, 2020
