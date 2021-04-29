Pune civic body receives stock of 25,000 doses of Covishield, 2nd dose to be given priority

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI): With Phase III of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive set to start on May 1, Pune Municipal Corporation received a new stock of 25,000 doses of Covishield vaccine on Wednesday.

However, despite receiving new stock, the district continues to struggle with the shortage of vaccine. Pune Municipal Corporation said the vaccines will be only distributed at government facilities and not to private hospitals.

"This arrangement and adjustment are being done because of less stock of vaccines with administration," Municipal Corporation said.

It added that second doses to people who have already received the first will be given priority.



"Walk in not allowed for the first dose of vaccine, only those who have registered online and have an appointment will be given the first dose at centres tomorrow," it added.

Yesterday, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) also announced that 40 out of 73 private COVID-19 vaccination centres in the city will remain closed on Thursday due to insufficient vaccines stock.

MCGM appealed to people that only those who want to take the second dose should come for vaccination on April 29.

The Centre on April 19 had announced a ''liberalised'' policy, making all above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated from May 1. It has also allowed state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers.

Registration for the new eligible population groups has commenced from 4 pm on Wednesday. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on CoWIN portal (cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu app. (ANI)

