Pune: Country made pistols seized, one detained

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Crime branch of Pune police on Saturday detained one accused with 5 country-made pistols in his possession.

The pistols were seized from Katraj Bypass road area of the city.

The detained accused has been identified as Pradip Gaikwad (22) who is the resident of Ahmednagar district.

Police have registered an FIR in this regard and further investigation is underway.

Earlier in the day, the city crime branch had arrested one more accused from the city with one pistol.

Earlier today Unit 3 of crime branch Pune has arrested one more accused from the city with one pistol. (ANI)

