Pune court convicts accused in molestation case within three days of registering complaint

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): A judicial magistrate court in Pimpri Chinchwad of Pune district has sentenced an accused to six months of imprisonment within three days of registering a molestation case in Hinjewadi police station.

Judicial Magistrate (judge) Shradha Dolare also imposed a fine of Rs 9,000 on a 31-year-old convict Sameer Shrirang Jadhav, adding, "If he fails to pay the fine, then he will have to stay in jail for one more month.

According to an official statement issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police Anand Bhoite, the case was filed on January 25 after a woman filed a complaint in the Hinjawadi police station, alleging that a hotelier entered her residence and molested her after threatening to kill her.



After receiving the complaint a women officer was immediately assigned the case to start the investigation.

FIR was registered under sections 354, 452, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"After collecting sufficient evidence against the accused, he was arrested on January 27 at 9:30 am and produced before the court along with a chargesheet," reads the official note.

The police investigation was completed within 36 hours while court proceedings also got completed in 36 hours (working hours of the court). After hearing both sides and perusing the evidence, the court convicted the accused.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Vijaysinh Jadhav argued the case, expedited the proceedings and prayed for maximum punishment for the accused. (ANI)

