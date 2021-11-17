Pune court sends Kiran Gosavi to judicial custody in cheating case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): A local court in Maharashtra's Pune on Wednesday sent Kiran Gosavi, who is a witness in the drugs-on-cruise case and was arrested by Pune Police in a cheating case, to the judicial custody.

Gosavi was in police custody of Lashkar police station from 11 November, before that he was arrested by Faraskhana police station in a similar case and was kept in custody for 12 days.

There are a total of four cases have been registered against Kiran Gosavi in Pune including one case each at Faraskhana, Lashkar, Wanowari police stations of Pune city and Bhosari police station of Pimpri Chinchwad.



Wanowarie police of Pune city has moved an application in court today seeking his custody in a cheating case registered with them. The court is likely to decide on the same by Thursday.

Gosavi and his bodyguard Prabhakar Rohoji Sail are independent witnesses to the seizure of contraband from Arbaaz Merchant, who is a friend of actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

Sail has alleged that Gosavi took Rs 50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the cruise ship.

Gosavi came to the limelight after his selfie with Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan went viral after NCB arrested Aryan in the drug-on-cruise case of Mumbai.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

