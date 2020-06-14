Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Pune Crime Branch arrested a man for allegedly stealing cash and valuables worth Rs 1.74 crore.
The Crime Branch has arrested Aniket Surendra Bubane (31) on Saturday who allegedly committed multiple house break-ins and thefts.
"A total of Rs 98.10 lakh cash has been recovered from the Rs 1 crore which he had stolen. Also, a Duster vehicle he bought with the stolen money worth 9 lakh has also been seized. Efforts are going on to recover the remaining stolen money," the Crime Branch said in a statement.
"During interrogation, it also came to light that the main accused Aniket Bubane has cheated many girls by befriending them through multiple dating websites, alluring them with a promise of marriage, and extorting them of cash or jewellery," it added.
Further investigation is underway to find other people involved in the crime. (ANI)
Pune Crime Branch arrests man for stealing cash, jewellery worth Rs 1.74 cr
ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2020 08:56 IST
