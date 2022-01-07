Pune cyber cell registers case against Jiten Gajariya for calling CM Uddhav Thackeray's wife 'Marathi Rabri Devi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): The cyber cell of Pune Police registered a case against Mumbai BJP social media functionary Jiten Gajariya on Friday for his Tweet on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife with the caption "Marathi Rabri Devi".



A complaint has been lodged against Gajaria for posting objectionable posts against NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Rashmi Thackeray, wife of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. In one of his Tweets, Gajaria had referred to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray as Maharastra's Rabri Devi.

A team of cyber cell police has left for Mumbai to arrest Gajariya. Along with this, there is an allegation of making a controversial post regarding caste and religion. A case has been registered under section 153A, 500, 505(2). Gajaria was also questioned by the Mumbai Cyber Cell yesterday.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday had reacted to Jiten Gajaria's tweet on Rashmi Thackeray and said that the BJP is passing derogatory comments on the daughter-in-law of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray who helped BJP become a big name in politics.(ANI)

