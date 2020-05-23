Pune doctor with kidney, heart-ailment succumbs to COVID-19 infection

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI): A 56-year-old doctor, who had tested positive for COVID-19, passed away at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune on Friday, City health officials said on Saturday.

The doctor was running a private hospital in the city and had quarantined himself after two of his patients were found positive.

After 14 days of quarantine, the doctor started facing breathing issues hence he went for COVID-19 test which came positive. He was then shifted to Sassoon General hospital for further treatment on May 13 and was put on a ventilator as his health became critical. He succumbed to the disease on May 22.

According to health officials, he had Kidney and heart-related problems.

"No protection is being given to doctors who are risking their lives to others. It is the biggest loss for his loved ones and nation. The government shall provide high-quality PPE kits to doctors," said Dr Siddharth Dhende, a relative of diseased doctor and former deputy mayor of Pune.

Maharashtra on Saturday continues to remain the worst-affected state with 44,582 COVID-19 cases, said the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

