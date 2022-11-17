Pune: Father held for raping daughter, cops sent to nab uncle, grandfather

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): Pune Police said it arrested a man accused of repeatedly sexually abusing and molesting his 17-year-old daughter for the past six years.

The minor alleged that her father, uncle and grandfather sexually abused and molested her several times over the past six years, police said, adding that the victim made the revelations after being visited by members of the Vishakha Committee, a panel put together in line with the Supreme Court's Vishakha guidelines of 1997.

The set of procedural guidelines were promulgated by the Supreme Court in 1997 for use in sexual harassment cases.



On the basis of her complaint, a case was registered under sections 376 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act against the accused.

"Acting on the complaint, an FIR was registered and the accused father arrested today (Wednesday). A Pune Police team has left for Uttar Pradesh to apprehend the victim's uncle and grandfather," a senior officer of Pune Police said.

"The girl alleged that between 2016 and 2018, she was sexually abused by her uncle and grandfather at their native place in Uttar Pradesh. Her father, too, sexually harassed the 17-year-old after she wrote to him complaining about his uncle and grandfather," the officer added.

"Her father sexually abused the girl on several occasions while her mother was away," the officer said, quoting the complaint.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

